Pet of the Week: Galena & Henry!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Kitten season is in full swing here in the Midlands and Pawmetto Lifeline needs your help finding hundreds of cats and kittens their forever homes!

Galena and Henry are 2-month-old domestic shorthair/mix kittens currently in a foster home through Pawmetto Lifeline. They are just two of about 160 others in foster care, and 80 others on-site. The two were found in a trap together with their other siblings. Henry and Galena are both super sweet, and seem to love being held!

Starting this Friday, Pawmetto Lifeline is holding their Kitten Palooza event! Adopters can get two kittens for $150 or any cat 6 months and older for $75. Helen Cotton with Pawmetto Lifeline says kittens actually do better in pairs. “They keep each other entertained, they already have a buddy, so they’re not just going in to the house by themselves and alone.”

Pawmetto Lifeline is offering tips for the community as well if you come across a stray litter of kittens. “If you see kittens, what we recommend is taking some baking flour and putting it in a circle around the kittens, because momma is out hunting. Just give her time. If you know she has truly abandoned them, then definitely reach out and email communitycat@pawmettolifeline.org.

If you would like to adopt Henry and Galena, or are interested in giving another cat or kitten their forever home, click here to start the adoption application process.