ABC’s of Education: SC State University to undergo beautification makeover

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s ABC’s of Education, South Carolina State University’s visibility at the northern side of campus has been limited for decades by trees and plants along Chestnut Street.

That’s all about to change with two foliage projects from Orangeburg County. The efforts involve removing nearly 3 acres of vegetation and ground stabilization as well as removing the existing fencing. The beautification project hopes to attract more students as travelers bypass the campus.