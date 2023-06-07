RCSD: Columbia man arrested on human trafficking charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a Columbia man on human trafficking and other charges on June 5.

Eddie Topo Johnson, 21, was arrested at the Palmetto Inn after an investigation revealed that he had been frequenting local motels and other locations with the two females where they were made to have sex with men for money.

Deputies say one female is 15 years-old and the other is 16 years-old.

Johnson also had an ongoing sexual relationship with one of the teens. He was also involved in two vehicle thefts with one of the females.

Johnson is charged with human trafficking under the age of 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor – 2nd degree, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of grand larceny.

Johnson has been booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.