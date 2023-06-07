Recalled Boppy baby lounger linked to at least 10 infant deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Now to a warning from the Consumer Product Safety Commission urging people to stop using an infant pillow that has been linked to at least ten baby deaths.

Boppy Newborn Loungers were originally recalled in September of 2021 after eight infants died.

The problem is babies can suffocate in certain positions on the pillow or roll off it onto other dangerous surfaces.

Some people have continued to use the product, which has resulted in two more deaths since the recall.

Officials say used Boppy Loungers also appear for sale on sites like Facebook marketplace.

They point out that is illegal and anyone who owns the product should stop using it immediately.