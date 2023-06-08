Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services Director retires

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — After nearly a decade at the helm of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS), acting Director Jerry Adger is stepping down.

Governor Henry McMaster made the announcement that Adger would be retiring from the position Thursday afternoon saying,

“Director Adger’s forty-plus years of dedicated and honorable service to South Carolina, as well as the exemplary leadership he demonstrated in our State’s criminal justice system, is likely unmatched by any,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Generations of lives have been changed for the better because of his successful efforts and heartfelt approach. South Carolina is grateful for his service.”

Adger has held the position since being appointed by former Governor Nikki Haley back in 2015, and was reappointed to the position by Governor McMaster in 2019. In that time Adger has been credited with extending training for and putting in place specialized caseloads for Domestic Violence, Mental Health, and Sex Offender related cases. Under his leadership, the agency says the Department was the first of its kind in the nation to get dogs who were able to detect electronics helping agents locate devices that could potentially possess pornography in the homes of sex offenders who are under DPS supervision.

Adger released a statement concerning upcoming departure from the department saying,

“The Department has flourished and reached greater heights, and I am truly blessed to have been able to make a difference in the lives of the people we serve and staff.”

Governor McMaster announced that Adger’s replacement will be Melvin Warren who has already been working in the Department since 2019. Warren will take over the position until a new director is appointed by the Governor and confirmed in the Senate. Adger’s retirement is effective June 30, 2023.