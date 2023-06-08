Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department: Investigation underway after deadly shooting
A woman was shot to death in front of a home, and a man was also shot in the 600 block of Pine Grove Road, say deputies.
The man is receiving treatment at a hospital.
Investigators believe this was an isolated incident between people who were connected in some way.
The Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department is following leads.
Anyone with information can share anonymous tips by using the Midlands Crimestoppers mobile app.