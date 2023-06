Lexington Coroner releases identity of victim in Pine Grove Rd. homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner released the identity of a woman who was shot and killed on Pine Grove Road after 2 p.m. on June 7.

Emily Renee Zeigler, 55, was found dead inside her residence due to a gunshot wound to the upper body.

An acquaintance of Zeigler was shot and transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries, says the Coroner.

An investigation into this shooting continues.