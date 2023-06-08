Orangeburg man charged after multiple threats against deputy

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—An Orangeburg man who made multiple threats against a deputy has been charged.

Glen Smith Jr., 42, has been charged with four counts of threatening the life of a public official or family and also four counts stalking.

The situation has been ongoing since last year beginning in November, says Sheriff Ravenell.

Smith was outside of the deputy’s residence on Tuesday before 9 p.m. making threats against the deputy’s wife and sons.

After Smith was taken into custody, he was found carrying a golf club and a knife, according to arrest warrants.

During a hearing on Wednesday, bond was set on Smith at $35,000 cash or surety with ankle monitoring ordered.

In a statement, Sheriff Ravenell says, “Divided by four that comes out to less than $10,000 for the life of a public official and his family. I believe we who are serving the community and risking our lives are worth far more. Some don’t see it that way, apparently.”

