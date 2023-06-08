Petry named Collegiate Baseball freshman all-american

TUCSON, Ariz. – University of South Carolina outfielder Ethan Petry was named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America team, the publication announced Wednesday morning.

Petry, who was named a Collegiate Baseball All-American last week, heads into the Gainesville Super Regional with a .374 batting average with nine doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBI. The Land O’Lakes, Fla., native has scored 55 runs and has a .738 slugging percentage. In the Columbia Regional, Petry was 4-for-12 with five runs scored, a home run and three RBI on his way to being named to the All-Columbia Regional team.

This season, Petry was a four-time SEC Freshman of the Week, a two-time Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and an SEC Player of the Week. He joined Cole Messina on the All-SEC first team.

Petry and the Gamecocks will face Florida in the Gainesville Super Regional starting Friday night (June 9) at 6 p.m. at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Fla. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

