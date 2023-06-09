2 Columbia men accused in deadly shooting

Image: LCSD (Shooting Suspects Tyrese Glascho (Left), and Trevon Jordan

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — Lexington County deputies have announced the arrest of two men accused in connection to a deadly shooting. Deputies say the incident that claimed the life of a woman, and injured a man took place outside of a home along Pine Grove Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to arrest warrants, 24 year old Tyrese Glascho and 24 year old Jalin Jordan both face numerous charges including Murder, Attempted Murder, Criminal Conspiracy and Possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities say the men fired their guns in the direction of the victims after officials say they tried to rob the two. The woman, who the Lexington County Coroner has identified as 55 year old Emily Zeigler was struck in the upper body was pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds remains at an area hospital where he continues recovering.

Jordan was taken into custody Thursday, while Glascho was arrested Friday. Both are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.