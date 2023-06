CPR demonstrations underway at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You still have time to attend an event to help save lives.

Today marks the end of National CPR and AED Awareness Week.

The American Heart Association and AFLAC are inviting the community to the State House until 1 p.m.

The event is free to the public and everyone is invited to attend.

CPR demonstrations will be provided.