Richland deputies investigate homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Deputies responded to 1800 Longcreek around 3:10 p.m. today for a report of a shooting.

Authorities say a man was found lying in the stairwell of an apartment building. He had been shot in the upper body.

He was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.