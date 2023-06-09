Richland deputies investigate homicide

Jessica Mejia,
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Deputies responded to 1800 Longcreek around 3:10 p.m. today for a report of a shooting.
Authorities say a man was found lying in the stairwell of an apartment building. He had been shot in the upper body.
He was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.
Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. They may remain anonymous.
