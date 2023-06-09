Trump federal indictment unsealed in classified documents probe

(ABC NEWS)—Federal prosecutors unsealed the indictment Friday against former President Donald Trump in connection with his handling of government documents.

Trump is slated to be arraigned on Tuesday in a Florida federal court on multiple charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to sources.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and criticized the Department of Justice and the U.S. attorney general’s office of conducting a political “witch hunt.”

Read the full indictment here (COURTESY ABC NEWS):

Federal Indictment Document Unsealed