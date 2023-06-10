Juvenile rescued after drowning incident in Camden

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Camden Police and Fire, along with Kershaw County EMS, responded to a report of a drowning incident at Kendall Lake on Saturday, June 10th.

Upon arrival rescuers learned a juvenile victim that was swimming in the lake had been submerged for an extended period of time, according to Camden Police Department. Investigators say rescuers immediately entered the water to search for the victim. The victim was located by a dive rescue member and was brought to shore where EMS rendered aid. The victim was air lifted to a trauma center.

The Camden Police Department says support and assistance will continue to be offered to the affected parties involved as they navigate through this challenging situation.

ABC Columbia will keep you updated as details become available.