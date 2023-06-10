Teen injured in shooting; Columbia Police investigating

(Source: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A young man is injured after a shooting on the 3200 block of Rosewood Drive in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The person injured is a 14-yr-old male who has a non-life threatening injury to the lower body. Investigators have deemed the incident as accidental after the teen found a lawfully owned gun inside a relative’s truck. Investigators say it is believed the truck was unlocked by mistake.

The Columbia Police Department released this statement: