Update: Teen drowns at Kendall Lake in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The 13-year-old who was rescued from Kendall Lake on Saturday has died, according to the Kershaw County Coroner.

Kershaw County Coroner David West says Jaelyn Wells was in the water with his friends and a brother when he went under. Wells was recovered from the water by Kershaw County Rescue

Squad Dive Team and was transported to MUSC Kershaw Health where he was then flown to Prisma Health Richland.

Wells was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m., according to the Kershaw County Coroner.

Wells attended Camden Middle School where he was a football player. He was going to be attending Camden High School this coming year.