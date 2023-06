Columbia gas averages $3.15/gallon, says Gas Buddy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Drivers in the Soda City are paying less for a gallon of gas then they were last week.

According to Gas Buddy the average gallon of gas here in Columbia is $3.15 per gallon, a 2.6 cent drop.

Prices are 7.6 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and $1.39 lower that they were this time last year.

The national average for gallon of diesel is also down from last week currently standing at $3.87.