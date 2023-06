Coroner Rutherford releases name of Felicity’s Bar & Grill homicide victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of the victim of a homicide at the Felicity’s Bar And Grill on June 11.

Coroner Rutherford says the victim is identified as Basile Darby, 28.