Newberry deputies: 2 tubers in Saluda River rescued after being stranded

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Two tubers were rescued after being lost in the Saluda River Saturday night.

Newberry County deputies say the victims were stranded near the Outfitters Development between Chappells and Buzzard’s Roost where the water volume and other factors prevented the use of boats to rescue them.

The Sheriff’s Office says one deputy and a Department of Natural Resources Officer waded and swam across the river to them.

They established a line to successfully guide them to the Newberry Co. side of the river.

Both victims are recovering.