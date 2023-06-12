Text scams increasing, says Federal Trade Commission

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— The Federal Trade Commission says scams sent through text messaging are increasing.

An analysis from the FTC shows consumers have reported losing $330 million to text message scams last year.

That’s more than double what was reported in 2021.

The agency says the median loss reported by individual victims was $1,000.

Fake bank security alerts turned out to be the most common scam reported to the agency.

Other common scams were messages claiming to offer a free gift, fake package delivery problems, phony job offers and bogus Amazon security alerts.