7th anniversary of Pulse nightclub massacre

June 12th marks 7 years since a gunman shot and killed dozens at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida. It was Latin Night at Pulse– a popular gay nightclub when 29-year-old Omar Mateen walked in and opened fire back in June 12, 2016. 49 people died in the massacre, and 53 wounded in the shooting.

Orlando’s mayor honored the victims on social media this past Sunday. He vowed to continue showing support to the victims of the tragedy and their families.

The shooting is the second deadliest in modern U.S. history after the Las Vegas massacre in 2017. It is also the deadliest incident against the LGBTQ+ community.