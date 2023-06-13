Authorities prep security for Trump’s arraignment, alert to possible ‘turn for the worse’

(ABC NEWS)—Miami officials said Monday that they are “ready” for the historic arraignment of former President Donald Trump, after he was charged with 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

“We are prepared for a variety of crowd sizes,” Mayor Francis Suarez told reporters. “We have the ability to increase our capacity if necessary.”

Trump, who has said he is innocent and will plead not guilty, appeared to encourage supporters to come to Miami for his court hearing, writing on social media last week: “SEE YOU IN MIAMI ON TUESDAY!!!”

It wasn’t immediately clear how many pro-Trump people might come to Florida, though organizers claimed to be busing in hundreds. Trump made a similar call after he was indicted in New York City, though few heeded that. (He pleaded not guilty in that case.)

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a nonpartisan think tank that tracks and analyzes online hate speech, disinformation and extremism, said an analysis of digital behavior found “some Trump supporters expressed intentions or shared plans to protest in Miami and New York City, but at this time, there is no indication that large scale mobilization is likely to occur.”

