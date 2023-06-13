Midlands Pup-Shots! June 13

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
These ADORABLE babies are the result of an oopsie litter, between a mama basset hound, and a daddy yellow lab!
ANGEL
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Prefers home without cats
This absolute doll of a dog is a 3 year old bassador, a lovely mix of labrador and basset hound, who is just sweet as pie.
BRIAR
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
BULBASOR
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
These ADORABLE babies are the result of an oopsie litter, between a mama basset hound, and a daddy yellow lab!
CHARMANDER
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
These ADORABLE babies are the result of an oopsie litter, between a mama basset hound, and a daddy yellow lab!
DALILA
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
LOU
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
MACEY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
MARIMBA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Quiet, Athletic, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
This silly girl and her siblings were found on railroad tracks, mom alongside them, all very skinny and sick.
PIKACHU
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
These ADORABLE babies are the result of an oopsie litter, between a mama basset hound, and a daddy yellow lab!
RANGER
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Please visit halfwaythererescue.com for more information on meeting and/or adopting Ranger!
ROVER
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Please visit halfwaythererescue.com for more information on meeting and/or adopting Rover!
SNORLAX
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
These ADORABLE babies are the result of an oopsie litter, between a mama basset hound, and a daddy yellow lab!
SQUIRTLE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
These ADORABLE babies are the result of an oopsie litter, between a mama basset hound, and a daddy yellow lab!
SUGAR
Sumter
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $500
Sugar- will be 4 this year.
TEPIG
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
These ADORABLE babies are the result of an oopsie litter, between a mama basset hound, and a daddy yellow lab! (
