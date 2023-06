Richland Coroner ID’s hit-and-run victim on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Coroner identified the pedestrian who died after a hit-and-run crash on Two Notch Road.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is 45 year old Gabriel D. Taber.

It happened on June 12 near the intersection with O’Neil Court.