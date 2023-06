Taste of the River flows through West Columbia

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Foodies and Chefs alike banded together for the 7th annual Taste of the River event in West Columbia Tuesday night.

Chefs from Midlands restaurants including Blue Marlin and Cafe Strudel offered samples of their food to hungry locals. Attendees were treated to a wide array of activities to celebrate the vibrant food scene of the Midlands and support the ongoing beautification efforts in West Columbia.