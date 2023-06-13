Trump enters not guilty plea as special counsel looks on

(ABC NEWS)—Former President Donald Trump made his first appearance Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Miami after he was indicted in an investigation into his handling of classified documents.

Trump, who has repeatedly denied any allegations of impropriety, entered a not guilty plea. Trump has been charged with 37 counts: 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information; one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.