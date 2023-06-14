ABC’s of Education: W.J. Keenan graduates awarded scholarships

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland one Schools are recognizing two students given special awards for things such as their leadership skills in addition to their ability to juggle their studies and multiple extra curricular activities.

Recent graduate from W.J. Keenan High School, Aniyah Hodges is one of the recipients of the Dr. Percy A. Mack Leadership Scholarship. The Scholarship was named after former Richland One School Superintendent Dr. Percy Mack who served in that capacity from 2008 until 2014.

Image: Richland School District One ( picture of scholarship recipient Aniyah Hodges, awarded the 2023 Dr. Percy Mack Scholarship )

Hodges was awarded $1000.00 dollars for her work in and outside of the classroom. Some of Hodges accomplishments include being a member of the Honor Society, serving as Student Body President and President of the Math Honor Society. Not to mention, another crowning glory as Miss Keenan in 2023.

Hodges who is striving to be a pediatrician says she is still deciding which school she plans to attend for her higher education, but is already thinking about starting a non profit organization that will aid young women interested in pursuing a career in the Medical field.

Richland School District One is also recognizing recent W.J. Keenan graduate Christian Goodwin who plans to go after a post secondary study in music. Goodwin received $2,500.00 dollars through the Dr. John R. Stevenson Music Scholarship named after the late Richland One Superintendent who passed in 2019.

Image: Richland School District One (Picture of Christian Goodwin, a recipient of the 2023 Dr. John R. Stevenson Music Scholarship)

Goodwin was a member of the Keenan High School Football Team, and on the Raider Rubber Marching Band, a member of the National beta Club, and part of the Honor Society. Goodwin has previously been acknowledged as the recipient of the Columbia Urban League academic award and was also given the LIFE scholarship.

This coming Fall Goodwin has announced plans to attend the University of South Carolina (USC) where he will study music.

Both students were recognized during the Richland One School District Board meeting Tuesday June 13,2023.

Congratulations to both recipients and keep up the good work!