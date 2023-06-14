Barber Tech Academy offering free haircuts in honor of Father’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In honor of Father’s Day this weekend, the Barber Tech Academy is giving out free haircuts to the first 100 men who show up this week.

It starts tomorrow at the Academy on Russell Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. where the first 35 men will get free haircuts.

Then on Friday, free cuts will be given to the first 35 men and on Saturday to the first 30 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on both days.

Goody bags will be handed out.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Healthy Blue are sponsoring the event.