Resident awarded order of Silver Crescent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– At the State House today, State Representative Wendell Gillard of Charleston presented an Order of the Silver Crescent to Kinga Bryant.

The award is South Carolina’s most prestigious service award and was given to Bryant for her role in raising $20,000 to help Ukranian refugees.

Bryant also helped with travel arrangements, lodging, and coordinating other services for those fleeing from the war in Ukraine.