Sage Parts Plus establishing new global headquarters in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Sage Parts Plus, Inc is set to open its new global headquarters and distribution operations in Greenville County.

The global aviation parts supplier is investing $1.7 million, creating 73 new jobs.

Sage Parts provides replacement parts for aviation ground support equipment to international air carriers and regional airlines.

The facility, located at Fox Hill Business Park in Fountain Inn, marks its first South Carolina operations.

Operations began in May 2023.

Individuals interested in joining the Sage Parts team should visit the company’s careers page.