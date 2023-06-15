2 Chester County men indicted for possession of a machine gun

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The United States Department of Justice says two Chester County men were indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a machine gun.

Zyquon DeAngelo Hudson, 23, and Ja’Vaughn Lonzell Brown, 22, were allegedly in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol on June 24, 2022.

The pistol was modified with a “Glock Switch” or “Glock Auto Sear” which allowed the pistol to be fired as a machine gun, say authorities.

Brown and Hudson face a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.