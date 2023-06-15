Clarendon deputies search for two stolen Jeeps

Clarendon County Sheriff's Office

Clarendon County Sheriff's Office

CLARENDON, S.C. (WOLO)– Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two stolen Jeeps.

The first vehicle is a 1983 model, is nutmeg in color, and has an orange stripe at the bottom.

The VIN # is 1JCCM87EXDT042793. Authorities say the Jeep is unique with a fiberglass hard top.

The second missing Jeep is red in color, a 1986 Cherokee and the VIN# is 1JCHL781XCT212895.

Both were stolen from the Manning area of Clarendon County between June 6-13, 2023.

Contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office with information. You may remain anonymous.