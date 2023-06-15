Clarendon deputies search for two stolen Jeeps
CLARENDON, S.C. (WOLO)– Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two stolen Jeeps.
The first vehicle is a 1983 model, is nutmeg in color, and has an orange stripe at the bottom.
The VIN # is 1JCCM87EXDT042793. Authorities say the Jeep is unique with a fiberglass hard top.
The second missing Jeep is red in color, a 1986 Cherokee and the VIN# is 1JCHL781XCT212895.
Both were stolen from the Manning area of Clarendon County between June 6-13, 2023.
Contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office with information. You may remain anonymous.