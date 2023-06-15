Sumter Police: No threat found following active shooter call at Morris College

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police say no threat was found after responding to an active shooter call at Morris College earlier today.

The call was received after 11:30 a.m. and indicated a possible active shooter at a campus building.

The college, area schools and daycares were placed on lock-down, say authorities.

No threats were found after officers performed a safety check through buildings and on campus grounds.

Students, faculty and staff returned to normal operations.