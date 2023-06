2.3 million plus working in SC Dept. of Employment and Workforce

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More people are working in South Carolina.

According to the Department of Employment and Workforce more than 2.3 million people were employed in South Carolina in May.

That is up by more than 14,000 from April.

The state’s unemployment rate remains at 3.1% compared to the national jobless rate of 3.7%.