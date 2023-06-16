ABC’s of Education: Lexington Medical Center’s Partners Program

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Summer season officially kicks off next week, and The Lexington Medical Center is once again teaming up with area high schools to offer students internships. The goal of the Partners Program is to give young adults a chance to get hands on experience in the medical field.

Organizers say the 2023 summer internship is only available to high school students in Lexington and Richland Counties. This year 70 students will take part in the program where they will be able to get a birds eye view of what those in the medical field do daily, go on field trips as well as take part in interactive workshops. The participants will also get the unique opportunity to apply for a $1,000 dollar scholarship during the program.

Caption: Lexington Medical Center’s (First session of 2023 Partners Program participants )

Workforce coordinator Marquita Gaines released a statement about the program saying,