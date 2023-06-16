Dominion Energy: tree trimming activities continue this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tree trimming activities will continue this week along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods, says Dominion Energy.

The purpose of the trimming activities is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service.

The activity will be completed by the company’s contractors and will occur in these neighborhoods:

 

Distribution Line Tree Trimming:

Granby Hill Alliance                                       Bradley Community Council

Olympia Residents Coalition                           Druid Hill N.A.

University of South Carolina                           Godbold Place Homeowners

Vista Neighborhood Association                      Grove Park N.A.

Whaley Street Neighborhood                          Midland Terrace Neighborhood

Community Improvement Coop Council           Fairfield Acres/Harlem Heights

Downtown Neighborhood Association               Highland Park Civic Club

Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood                      Ames Manor Apartments

Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc.                        North College Place

Martin Luther King Neighborhood                    Prescott Terrace N.A

Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood                  Skyland N.A

University Hills                                              Watermark HOA

Forest Hills Neighborhood                               Northwood Hills N.A

Heathwood Park Neighborhood                       Eau Claire Community Council

Heathwood West Neighborhood                      Hyatt Park Kennan Terrace- along Monticello

Historic Heathwood Neighborhood

Kilbourne Park N.A.

Melrose Heights N.A.

Old Shandon Neighborhood

Tanglewood N.A.

 

Contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or Dominion Energy at 1-800-562-9308 if you have specific questions.

