Dominion Energy: tree trimming activities continue this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tree trimming activities will continue this week along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods, says Dominion Energy.
The purpose of the trimming activities is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service.
The activity will be completed by the company’s contractors and will occur in these neighborhoods:
Distribution Line Tree Trimming:
Granby Hill Alliance Bradley Community Council
Olympia Residents Coalition Druid Hill N.A.
University of South Carolina Godbold Place Homeowners
Vista Neighborhood Association Grove Park N.A.
Whaley Street Neighborhood Midland Terrace Neighborhood
Community Improvement Coop Council Fairfield Acres/Harlem Heights
Downtown Neighborhood Association Highland Park Civic Club
Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood Ames Manor Apartments
Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc. North College Place
Martin Luther King Neighborhood Prescott Terrace N.A
Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood Skyland N.A
University Hills Watermark HOA
Forest Hills Neighborhood Northwood Hills N.A
Heathwood Park Neighborhood Eau Claire Community Council
Heathwood West Neighborhood Hyatt Park Kennan Terrace- along Monticello
Historic Heathwood Neighborhood
Kilbourne Park N.A.
Melrose Heights N.A.
Old Shandon Neighborhood
Tanglewood N.A.
Contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or Dominion Energy at 1-800-562-9308 if you have specific questions.