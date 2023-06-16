Dominion Energy: tree trimming activities continue this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tree trimming activities will continue this week along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods, says Dominion Energy.

The purpose of the trimming activities is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service.

The activity will be completed by the company’s contractors and will occur in these neighborhoods:

Distribution Line Tree Trimming:

Granby Hill Alliance Bradley Community Council

Olympia Residents Coalition Druid Hill N.A.

University of South Carolina Godbold Place Homeowners

Vista Neighborhood Association Grove Park N.A.

Whaley Street Neighborhood Midland Terrace Neighborhood

Community Improvement Coop Council Fairfield Acres/Harlem Heights

Downtown Neighborhood Association Highland Park Civic Club

Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood Ames Manor Apartments

Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc. North College Place

Martin Luther King Neighborhood Prescott Terrace N.A

Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood Skyland N.A

University Hills Watermark HOA

Forest Hills Neighborhood Northwood Hills N.A

Heathwood Park Neighborhood Eau Claire Community Council

Heathwood West Neighborhood Hyatt Park Kennan Terrace- along Monticello

Historic Heathwood Neighborhood

Kilbourne Park N.A.

Melrose Heights N.A.

Old Shandon Neighborhood

Tanglewood N.A.

Contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or Dominion Energy at 1-800-562-9308 if you have specific questions.