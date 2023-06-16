GoFundMe started for fiance of Staff Sgt. Jaime Contreras

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for the fiance of Staff Sgt. Jaime Contreras.

The missing soldier was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead after not returning from a land navigation course at Fort Jackson on June 12.

According to the fundraiser, Staff Sgt. Contreras and his fiance Erin Kern moved to Roseboro a year ago and were renovating their dream home.

“Jaime was my entire world. He would tell me that I was his peace and comfort, but he was everyone’s peace and comfort,” the fundraiser states.

Contreras was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty.

He was at Fort Jackson for 10 weeks of training at the United States Army Drill Sergeant Academy.

To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/bgy2/fiance- of-soldier-found-dead-at-fort- jackson