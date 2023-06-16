Military Matters: Ft. Jackson welcomes new Garrison Commander

Columbia., SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s Military Matters, Fort Jackson is introducing a new Garrison Commander.

The installation held a change of command ceremony Thursday morning to welcome Colonel Timothy Hickman. Hickman assumes command from Colonel Ryan Hanson who will now work at southern command in Doral Florida. We spoke with the incoming Garrison Commander about his new position. He says he has been to Columbia several times before and is super excited to finally be a part of the community now that he has been stationed here.

Hickman was last stationed at Army War College in Pennsylvania.