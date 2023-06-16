Wreck damages tombstones and graves at local cemetery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Multiple tombstones and graves were damaged after a truck crashed in a local cemetery yesterday.

It happened at the Lincoln Cemetery on Farrow Road after 4 p.m.

Leevy’s Funeral Home says the wreck knocked over 12 tombstones and several graves. There were no reported injuries to the passengers, say Columbia Police.

If your family was impacted by this wreck, the funeral home encourages you to call them so they can report it to the driver’s insurance to have the tombstone replaced.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.