New report from SC Agencies spotlights social isolation in Senior Adults

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A new report published by two state health organizations aims to help lower social isolation for older adults.

According to The South Carolina Institute of Medicine and Public Health and The South Carolina Department on Aging, the release of its new report, “Addressing Social Isolation in Older Adults as a Determinant of Health,” shines light on the health risks of social isolation in older adults and serves as a call to action for agencies around the state.

“I think one thing we found from this report is there are stakeholders from state agencies, private industries, non-profits — that we all have to be at the table together and we each have a part in this plan,” says Connie Munn, Director for the SC Department on Aging.

According to leaders with both organizations, a task force of 40 members helped create the report’s recommendations along with surveys taken of folks who are considered to be socially isolated.

Maya Pack, Executive Director for the SC IMPH, says the findings show that stronger social connections can be created for seniors by ensuring they have better transportation options, access to a cell phone and the internet, and providing more frequent social gatherings.

“The number one key takeaway from this report is that social connection is very linked to our health. I think when we think about social connection as a health determinant, we typically think of the mental health benefits of social connection, but there’s also innumerable, physical health benefits and the research indicates being isolated can have the same impact on your overall physical health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day,” says Pack.

State Representative for House District 23, Chandra Dillard, believes we can all help lower social isolation for older adults, saying, “It just takes a little time, it doesn’t even cost you anything but a little time, and wow — the dividends that will reach with that other person. And it makes us feel good too! To know that we’re helping someone not feel so alone.”