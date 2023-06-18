RCSD investigate stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Image: ABC Columbia FILE COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sunday, June 18th.

Deputies were called to jail at approximately 3:30 p.m., after an inmate at the jail was stabbed by another inmate with an improvised stabbing instrument, according to investigators.

When deputies arrived, the victim had already been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.