Columbia Museum of Art offering free admission today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Museum of Art is offering the public free admission today in honor of Juneteenth.

There will be a tour of the Tina Williams Brewer: Stories of Grace exhibit led by Dr. Nancy Tolson.

The tour begins at 2 p.m. and the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.