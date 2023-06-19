Former President Trump to serve as keynote speaker at SC GOP’s Silver Elephant Dinner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Former President Donald Trump is currently leading by a wide margin according to most polls.

Over the weekend, the South Carolina Republican Party announced the former president will be the keynote speaker for its annual Silver Elephant Dinner on August 5 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

This is the 56th year for the event which began in 1967.

That year’s keynote speaker was Ronald Reagan.