Midlands Pup-Shots! June 19

Waxhaw, NC
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $300.00
Bonnie is the sweetest 11 week old puppy.
BOSTON
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses, Dignified, Quiet, Independent
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This charming boy came to a high kill shelter in NC after being found tied to an electric box.
CAIN
Charlotte, NC
Spayed / neutered.
ELVIS MATTERS
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Welcome 6yo Elvis Matters to Final Victory Rescue!
HARVEY
Charlotte, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Brave, Curious, Funny
Spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, children
Adoption fee $150
I am a 2 year old beagle boy, weighing about 20 pounds!
LEO
Indian Trail, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Leo is a very special boy that was adopted from a rural NC shelter a while back and was just returned to the shelter.
LEVI DUST BRITCHES
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Welcome sweet 1yo Cocker Spaniel Levi Dusty Britches to Final Victory Rescue!
MALLORY
North Augusta
Friendly, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Brave
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
ADOPTION FEE: $600
MICKEY
Charlotte, NC
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Micky, along with his siblings, was discovered on the side of the road, abandoned and in need of a loving family.
PIPER
Rock Hill
Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Protective, Brave, Curious, Independent, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without other dogs, cats
This beautiful dog was surrendered to a shelter in NC as a request for euthanasia.
RICKY
Charlotte, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Curious, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Ricky, the adorable young pup, was found with his three siblings alone on the side of the road
ROCKY
Moncks Corner
Spayed / neutered.
SCRAPPY
Rock Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with children
This happy and goofy boy, Scrappy, is down on his luck and wound up at a rural NC shelter.
SMOKEY’S JAMIE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Sweet
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Welcome 8yo Smokey's Jamie to Final Victory Rescue!
STUBBY
Charlotte, NC
