SC Highway Patrol seeks information in fatal hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information about an unknown vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and run.
Authorities say the vehicle was traveling north on Two Notch Road when it struck a pedestrian.
The incident occurred on June 12 at approximately 12:55 a.m., say officials.
The vehicle may be burgundy or maroon in color with a white or light in color camper shell.
It may have damage to the front and passenger side of the vehicle, say authorities.
The victim suffered fatal injuries.