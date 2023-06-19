SC Highway Patrol seeks information in fatal hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information about an unknown vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and run.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling north on Two Notch Road when it struck a pedestrian.

The incident occurred on June 12 at approximately 12:55 a.m., say officials.

The vehicle may be burgundy or maroon in color with a white or light in color camper shell.

It may have damage to the front and passenger side of the vehicle, say authorities.

The victim suffered fatal injuries.