SCDSS: Snap families can access parks, attractions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Summertime is here and the Department of Social Services wants to make sure everyone has access to South Carolina’s main attractions.

Today the department announced families who receive snap benefits will have access to places like EdVenture Children’s Museum and Riverbanks Zoo through a program called EBT perks.

For a list of the attractions and more about the EBT perks program visit: https://dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/food-and-nutrition-programs/ebt-perks/