Volunteers needed for R1 CHAMPS school mentoring initiative

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Richland One School District is looking for both men and women to volunteer in district schools this 2023-2024 school year as R1 CHAMPS (Caring Hearts Making A Positive Shift).

The program just launched this year and aims to place more positive role models on school campuses to further help staff empower, inspire, and encourage students to achieve their full potential.

Richland One’s Coordinator of Dropout Prevention and Mentoring Services says volunteers will also be there to help kids get to class on time or get to the car loop at the end of the day, and to make sure there are no problems in the hall. He adds “our teaching staff, our administrative staff is doing an excellent job or trying to provide a quality education, but sometimes it takes a village to raise a child, so we need some extra eyes to come in and be a positive role model.”

RI CHAMPS is available to anyone who wants to volunteer their time in the school district. Volunteers will undergo a background check through the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and a Department of Social Services (DSS) Child Abuse Registry check.

Five training sessions will begin this summer at the Lyon Street Student Services Center (1310 Lyon St., Columbia 29204). Each session begins at 6pm.

Tuesday, June 27th

Thursday, June 29

Monday, July 17

Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, August 8

Contact Kerry Abel at 803-231-7182 or at kerry.abel@richlandone.org if you’re interested in becoming a volunteer.