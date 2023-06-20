Memorial service for Staff Sgt. Contreras to be held today at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. to honor Staff Sgt. Jaime Contreras.

The U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy will host the service at the Main Post Chapel on Fort Jackson.

The soldier was located on June 12 at approximately 11:15 p.m. after he went missing during a land navigation training.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Staff Sgt. Contreras had 12 years of service and worked with the 82nd Airborne Division since January 2014.

A GoFundMe has been started for his fiance. You can visit it HERE.