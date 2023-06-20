Prisma Health highlights safety tips around water this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Prisma Health is asking individuals and families to practice safe swimming this summer.

In 2019, South Carolina was tied as the state with the 9th highest rate for fatal unintentional drownings in the U.S., according to a press release.

Children are especially susceptible to drowning. It is considered the leading cause of death for children ages 1—4 and the second leading cause of death for children 5–14 years old, says Prisma Health.

Prisma Health Pediatrician Dr. Madison Merritt says, “One of the most critical rules of water safety is to never let children play near water unattended because drowning is so incredibly quick. Once a child begins to struggle, you may have less than a minute to react.”

Dr. Merritt offers these tips to keep children safe during water activities:

Always watch children in or near water, even if they know how to swim. Don’t be distracted by your electronics or others around you.

The color of your child’s swimsuit can play a huge role in preventing drowning incidents. Studies show brighter or darker colors, depending on the body of water, can reduce the chances of drowning incidents. Bright, neon colors –including orange, yellow, and lime green –fared best.

Designate a “water watcher” who is always supervising the kids and will not leave the area without designating another adult.

Do not drink alcohol while supervising children in the water.

Knowing CPR skills can save a life while waiting for a paramedic to arrive.

Wear U.S. Coast Guard approved lifejackets. Air-filled or foam toys are not safety devices. “Water wings,” innertubes and “noodles” are not lifejackets and are not designed to keep your children safe.

Learn how to swim. Formal swimming lessons can be an additional layer of protection from drowning. However, constant supervision when children are in or near water is crucial.

Teach children the difference between swimming in open water versus in a pool. Be aware of different conditions that are unique to open water such as visibility, depth, uneven surfaces, currents and undertow. These conditions can make swimming in open water more challenging.

Stay connected. Always have a phone nearby for emergency calls.

For more information, visit Prisma Health.