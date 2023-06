COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Mark your calendars!

Lee County is planning a county-wide back-to-school bash!

The event is being held Saturday July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chappell Park in Bishopville.

Students from all schools in Lee County are welcome to attend and must be present to receive the supplies.

Currently organizers are accepting applications for vendors.